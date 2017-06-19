Macron Finalizes Election Sweep By Winning Absolute Majority In Parliament

French President Emmanuel Macron finalized his election season sweep Sunday by winning an absolute majority in the National Assembly in the second round of voting.

Macron’s newly-formed La République en Marche (Republic on the Move) won 355 seats in the 577-seat chamber, according to exit polls. The election was the fourth in less than two months which resulted in a historically low voter turnout.

Macron had to build a party from scratch after winning the presidential election in May. The ticket had candidates from both sides of the aisle and is evenly split between men and women. a reset of French politics as the traditional parties are on the verge of extinction. The Socialists won 49 seats while the center-right Republicans are looking at 125 seats.

Marine Le Pen’s National Front (FN) failed to reach the 15 seats needed to receive extra funding and speaking time in parliament.

“It’s an extremely worrying result for the FN,” Jean-Yves Camus, co-author of Far-Right Politics in Europe, told FRANCE 24. “From a political point of view, but also financially because political parties’ public financing is based on the legislative election results. With fewer than three million votes, the FN will have to make due with less state financial support than they had counted on.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].