Luther Strange’s Attorney Provided Guide to Those Wanting to Deprive Trump of Nomination

FOLLOW US!



The attorney currently representing Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in the election law ethics complaint filed by the Alabama Secretary of State with state’s Ethics Commission provided a public guide to candidates who wanted to deprive President Donald Trump of the Republican nomination for president in 2016 by manipulating the delegate selection process.

“Megan Newton and Ben Ginsberg . . . lawyers from Jones Day . . . are tasked with ensuring the Senator’s compliance with Federal Elections Commission laws,” Yellowhammer News reported in May of Strange’s response to the complaint filed against Strange with the Alabama Ethics Commission by the Alabama Secretary of State.

Though Ginsberg did not specifically call for an effort to stop Trump’s nomination, he provided a detailed and step-by-step guide in that Politico op-ed to the supporters of other candidates who wanted to deprive Trump of the Republican nomination for president at the Republican National Convention held in Cleveland in July 2016 – READ MORE