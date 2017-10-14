Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Boycotts Ford Motors for Its Support of NFL Anthem Protests

A Louisiana sheriff’s department is hitting the Ford Motor Company in the wallet and refusing to buy new Ford police cruisers because the carmaker announced its support of the NFL’s national anthem protests.

This season, as the national anthem protests spread across the entire league instead of remaining with a small handful of players like it did last year, Ford put out a statement in support of the protests.

“We respect individuals’ rights to express their views, even if they are not ones we share. That’s part of what makes America great,” Ford said in a September 25 statement.

But in a new letter to Hixson Ford of Alexandria, Louisiana, Sheriff Julian Whittington of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said his department will no longer purchase Ford cars for his fleet of police cruisers and other service vehicles. Whittington said the decision was a direct result of the carmaker’s support of the anti-American protests, Automotive Newsreported. – READ MORE