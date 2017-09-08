Louise Mensch Freaks And Fires Her Lawyer On Twitter — Lawyer Gets Last Laugh

Anti-Trump conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch fired an attorney representing her pro-bono in a Russia-related lawsuit on Wednesday, and she did it all in public view on Twitter.

Mensch, a former member of the British parliament, fired Mark Zaid after he got into a disagreement with former Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin. Zaid took issue with McMullin implying that he was using a “Kremlin talking point” in a tweet. Mensch jumped into the fray to defend McMullin, who she appears to regard as a hero for constantly criticizing Trump.

“You’re fired. Thank you and Brad Moss for your past representation, pro bono and in a good cause, but @Evan_McMullin is not ‘pathetic,’” Mensch wrote, referring to Zaid’s law partner, Bradley Moss.

“Thank you Louise! Notice of withdrawal will be filed with court tonight. You’re on your own,” Zaid responded.

Zaid, who has represented lawyers, reporters, members of Congress and CIA officers in various national security cases, began representing Mensch in December in a lawsuit seeking records from U.S. government agencies regarding the investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential campaign.

Mensch, the founder of the now-defunct website Heat Street, first gained attention on the Trump beat after she reported that the FBI obtained surveillance warrants last year against unnamed members of the Trump campaign.

Many of the details in Mensch’s article, published just before the election, have not been confirmed, but she was praised for it months later after other news outlets reported that former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page had been subject to a surveillance warrant.

Since then, Mensch has used her Twitter account to peddle a variety of uncorroborated claims about Trump and the collusion investigation. She was the subject of widespread mockery when she reported in May that the Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court had met with Trump to inform him that impeachment proceedings had begun against him.

She has also reported that sealed indictments have been filed against Trump and that Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch has been receiving briefings in order to prepare him to take over the presidency. As President pro tempore of the Senate, Hatch is third in line for the presidency behind Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan. Mensch believes that Pence and Ryan will be removed from office because of the Russia collusion investigation.

After their Twitter spat, Zaid promptly filed a notice with the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia removing Mensch as his client.

“The undersigned counsel hereby notifies this Court that Plaintiff Louise Mensch has terminated their legal representation effective immediately,” reads the notice.

Zaid stated in another filing that his government transparency non-profit, The James Madison Project, will remain on the lawsuit.

