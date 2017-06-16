Long Island Street Sign Changed To Read ‘Crooked Hillary’

The Crooked Hill Road street sign in Long Island, N.Y., was defaced Thursday to read “Crooked Hillary,” reflecting President Donald Trump’s nickname for former opponent Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

An unknown graffiti artist added the letters “A,” “R” and “Y” to the “Crooked Hill” sign to refer to Trump’s infamous name for his former presidential opponent. The street sign was on the Stagtikos Parkway in Long Island, and commuters reported it to the State Department of Transportation. State officials removed the sign the same day.

A sign marking the Crooked Hill Road exit on the Sagtikos Parkway was defaced to “Crooked Hillary,” officials said https://t.co/7KBwLtEuWt pic.twitter.com/JwX2lEIRKq — Newsday (@Newsday) June 15, 2017

“As soon as we were notified about the graffiti yesterday morning, it was removed,” a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation said. “Defacing public signs is illegal.”

