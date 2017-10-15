True Pundit

London Police investigating three further sexual assault allegations involving Harvey Weinstein

The Metropolitan Police says a second victim alleges she was assaulted in Westminster in 2010 and 2011 and in Camden in 2015.

Officers are already looking into claims a woman was assaulted by Weinstein in the 1980s.

The Hollywood film producer has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

No arrests have been made over any of the allegations, police say.

New York police are also investigating claims against Weinstein, including rape and sexual assault. – READ MORE

