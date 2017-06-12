London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick touted the diversity of the London attack victims in a Saturday interview with the Associated Press.

“It’s desperately sad and poignant but among those who died is someone who’s British, there are French, Australian, Canadian, Spanish,” Dick declared. “We believe of course that that’s what makes our city so great,” she continued, adding “It’s a place where the vast majority of time it’s incredibly integrated and that diversity gives us strength.”

Dick’s comments come a week after three Islamic State inspired terrorists mowed down dozens of pedestrians on London bridge before stabbing as many possible. London police extraordinarily were able to neutralize all three of the terror suspects within 8 minutes of receiving their first emergency phone call regarding the incident.

All three of the London attackers had major red flags prior the terrorist attack. Rachid Redouane was denied asylum in the U.K. in 2009 and managed to slip into the country via an immigration loophole. His accomplice partner Khuram Butt was featured in a 2015 documentary titled “The Jihadi’s Next Door” and was known to U.K. authorities. Their final partner Youssef Zaghba was stopped at an Italian airport in 2016 trying to travel to Syria and even told security officers “I’m going to be a terrorist.”

