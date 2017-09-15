London blast at Parsons Green station eyed as ‘terrorist incident,’ police say

FOLLOW US!



At least 22 people were being treated at hospitals Friday following a fire at a London subway station police called a “terrorist incident,” a source told Fox News.

Scotland Yard said an improvised explosive device was used in the attack. London’s Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism unit is investigating the terrorist incident. Police did not immediately provide any details on any suspects.

The ambulance service said at least one of the injuries was thought to be serious or life-threatening and most of the injuries were flash burns.

Passengers reported seeing people with burns to their faces and bodies after the “massive flash of flames” on a Tube train at Parsons Green station. – READ MORE