London attack: Trump says US must get ‘nasty’ to fight terror, urges ‘tougher’ travel ban

FOLLOW US!



President Trump called for a “larger, tougher” travel ban early Friday after the attack in London, calling the perpetrator a “loser” and saying the U.S. will have to get “nasty” to fight terrorism.

“Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!” the president tweeted Friday morning.

Moments later, he added: “Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!” – READ MORE