True Pundit

Lobbyists Flock to Support Former Colleague Luther Strange in Alabama U.S. Senate Runoff Election

Posted on by
Special interest lobbyists are flocking to support their former colleague and establishment favorite Senator Luther Strange (R-AL) in the September 26 Alabama U.S. Senate Republican primary runoff election contest against conservative champion Judge Roy Moore.

According to the most recent Federal Election Commission records, as of July 26, Strange has raised more than $2.9 million for his Senate campaign, much of it from lobbyists, political action committees, and wealthy individuals. Strange has also benefited from more than $2.5 million spent on his behalf by the Senate Leadership Fund, a Super PAC associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

In contrast, Judge Moore has raised only $456,000 for his U.S. Senate campaign as of July 26, according to FEC records. Every donation has come from private individuals. Not a single political action committee donation appears in the list of contributions. – READ MORE

  • yurlittledog2

    Just more of a Reason for the VOTERS NOT to Support. Strange at all..,Lobbyists And Do Nothing Congressman and Senators is all we have NOW..Its time to Support Candidates that Support The Constitution And The American People that are Willing to put AMERICANS FIRST !! Strange is another Swamper…JUDGE MOORE Supports Trump and Americans FIRST Policy’s….