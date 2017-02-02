Politics Security TV
LIVE STREAM: MILO UC Berkeley Show Evacuated As Masked Anti-MILO Protesters Start Fires, Swarm Building
Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s event at UC Berkeley tonight has been evacuated following violence and several fires started by masked “anti-fascist” protesters. – READ MORE
@berkeleyside: Protestors in black tear down barricade and light pyrotechnics towards @UCPD_Cal — chants of "Shut it down!" pic.twitter.com/Q43LjsyqQF
— Carlo David (@carlodavid1115) February 2, 2017
@berkeleyside: Protestors dressed in masks and black clothing join demonstration against Yiannopoulos. Rocks thrown at @UCPD_Cal pic.twitter.com/JaH5AGtali
— Carlo David (@carlodavid1115) February 2, 2017