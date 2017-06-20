Live Results: Republican Ralph Norman is Projected to Win South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District

(FORBES) Republican Ralph Norman and Democrat Archie Parnell face off in Tuesday’s special election for South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.

Norman, a former state representative, and Parnell, a former Goldman Sachs banker, are battling for the seat vacated by Republican Mick Mulvaney, who was confirmed as director of the Office of Management and Budget in February.

LIVE RESULTS:

UPDATE:

#Breaking: Republican Ralph Norman has won South Carolina’s special House election pic.twitter.com/XrX8XrZpkO — POLITICO (@politico) June 21, 2017

Republican Ralph Norman wins South Carolina House race, AP projects, holding a safe GOP seat for the party https://t.co/Bk5GPGEMXM — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 21, 2017

We project the winner in South Carolina's 5th congressional district will be Ralph Norman (R). pic.twitter.com/BVAgaqCJmQ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 21, 2017