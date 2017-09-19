True Pundit

LISTEN: Neighbor Calls Kathy Griffin A ‘Bald D**e’ And ‘C**t’ On Tape

The CEO of KB Home, one of the largest homebuilders in the country, recently screamed sexist and homophobic slurs and profanities at his neighbor, comedian Kathy Griffin ― calling her a “bald dyke” and a “cu*t” after she and her boyfriend called Los Angeles police to report an hours-long noise disturbance, according to security camera audio obtained by HuffPost.

The audio of the incident, which HuffPost obtained from Bick, was captured Saturday by security cameras after Bick called the Los Angeles Police Department to complain about the noise from his neighbor’s house. In the audio, Mezger can be heard calling Griffin a “fucking bald dyke” whom President Donald Trump “kind of put the heat on.” Griffin shaved her head in July to support her sister, Joyce, who was undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Joyce Griffin died Thursday.

Mezger went on to say: “Let’s declare war, asshole, ’cause we got a lot to go for. Let’s bring it on, you bitch.” He also called Griffin a “fucking cu*t.” – READ MORE

