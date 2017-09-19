LISTEN: Neighbor Calls Kathy Griffin A ‘Bald D**e’ And ‘C**t’ On Tape

The CEO of KB Home, one of the largest homebuilders in the country, recently screamed sexist and homophobic slurs and profanities at his neighbor, comedian Kathy Griffin ― calling her a “bald dyke” and a “cu*t” after she and her boyfriend called Los Angeles police to report an hours-long noise disturbance, according to security camera audio obtained by HuffPost.

1. Exclusive: CEO of @kbhome, Jeffrey Mezger, called Kathy Griffin a “bald dyke” and a “cunt” – audio below. Link: https://t.co/vMhIAdrlD9 pic.twitter.com/EoHjpXsLR6 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 19, 2017

The audio of the incident, which HuffPost obtained from Bick, was captured Saturday by security cameras after Bick called the Los Angeles Police Department to complain about the noise from his neighbor’s house. In the audio, Mezger can be heard calling Griffin a “fucking bald dyke” whom President Donald Trump “kind of put the heat on.” Griffin shaved her head in July to support her sister, Joyce, who was undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Joyce Griffin died Thursday.