Lisa Bloom Accused of Shady Tactics to Shield Amazon’s Alleged Sexual Harasser

Today Bloom’s reputation is a dumpster fire, her career almost certainly doornail dead. If you thought Bloom was road kill over her wildly incompetent defense of Harvey Weinstein and the explosive news that this incompetency included a ham-handed suggestion to discredit the Oscar-winning producer’s accusers, The Hollywood Reporter’s Kim Masters is now claiming that Bloom engaged in highly unethical tactics to shield yet-another high-powered executive accused of sexual harassment, Amazon Studios chief Roy Price.

Masters is the journalist behind Thursday’s bombshell report detailing Price’s alleged harassment of TV producer Isa Hackett. Within hours of its publication, Price was put on indefinite suspension.

According to Masters, she has been working on this story for months and nailed it enough in August so that at least part of the story — without the vulgar details — ran at a tech site.

Other than convincing Hackett to go on the record, (something she agreed to do Thursday as the Weinstein scandal unfurled), her biggest stumbling block was Bloom, who, according to Masters, went so far as to threaten crippling lawsuits