Lindsay Lohan Defends Trump Against The Haters

The Mean Girls star swooped in to defend President’s Trump Tuesday, encouraging people to stop bullying him.

The seemingly never ending anti-Trump crusade has gone too far for actress Lindsay Lohan, who is sick of social media jumping down the President’s throat and not recognizing the good he does. Lohan piggybacked off a tweet commending the President for offering to help a critically ill UK baby, urging people to ‘stop bullying him and start trusting him.’

THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 4, 2017

Lohan also defended the President’s family, calling them ‘kind people.’

No stranger to the cruel comments one can attract in the spotlight, Lohan told Daily Mail in February that “always in the public eye you’re going to be scrutinized,” but “he is the President – we have to join him. If you cant beat him, join him.”

Lohan’s tweets were greeted with some “burn book” worthy insults.

Stop trying to make Trump happen. It’s not going to happen. — Ben Palmer Defending Trump is not fetch pic.twitter.com/Xg5nAoj7MF — Channing Playhim (@DaBird_IsDaWord) July 5, 2017

