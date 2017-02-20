Politics TV
Limbaugh: The Media Didn’t Make Trump… ‘They Can’t Destroy Him’ (VIDEO)
Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said the establishment media didn’t make President Donald Trump, so therefore “they can’t destroy him.”
The radio host appeared on “Fox News Sunday” and reacted to the president’s tweet that called the “fake news media” the “enemy of the American people.”
WATCH:
“The media did not make Donald Trump and they can’t destroy him,” Limbaugh said. “They [the media] have a formula, they have a blueprint for destroying Republican political officials they don’t like. It’s not going to work on Trump.”
“He doesn’t fit that mold,” he added. “They’re trying to every day. It’s kind of comical to watch.”
“Trump won the election, on substance,” he continued. “Trump did more interviews. He explained his agenda more than any political presidential candidate ever has in my memory. And he has tried to stick to it.”
