Limbaugh: The Media Didn’t Make Trump… ‘They Can’t Destroy Him’ (VIDEO)

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said the establishment media didn’t make President Donald Trump, so therefore “they can’t destroy him.”

The radio host appeared on “Fox News Sunday” and reacted to the president’s tweet that called the “fake news media” the “enemy of the American people.”

WATCH:

“The media did not make Donald Trump and they can’t destroy him,” Limbaugh said. “They [the media] have a formula, they have a blueprint for destroying Republican political officials they don’t like. It’s not going to work on Trump.”

“He doesn’t fit that mold,” he added. “They’re trying to every day. It’s kind of comical to watch.”

“Trump won the election, on substance,” he continued. “Trump did more interviews. He explained his agenda more than any political presidential candidate ever has in my memory. And he has tried to stick to it.”

“Trump has a connection with his voters that most politicians don’t have,” Limbaugh said. “And that connection that he has is not anything that anybody else can break. Only he can break it.”

He also said the left was clearly trying to “sabotage” Trump’s presidency and prevent his agenda from being implemented with stories like Russia’s alleged involvement in the election.

“The left, which is run by [Barack] Obama and Hillary [Clinton] and the hierarchy of the Democratic party, is doing everything they can to undermine, sabotage, and to prevent Trump from implementing his agenda,” Limbaugh said. “There’s no question about it.”

(DAILY CALLER)

