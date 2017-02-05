Limbaugh: Media’s stories about fake news were fake

The widespread belief that the outcome of the 2016 presidential election was influenced by so-called “fake news” perpetrated in part by the Russian government is not true, according to a study by researchers at Stanford and New York University.

Only 8 percent of voters read the stories, the researchers found, and even fewer remembered or believed them. The study, released Thursday, concluded the average voter remembered less than 1 percent (0.9 percent) of the fake stories, and only 0.7 percent believed them. – READ MORE