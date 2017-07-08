‘Life-Threatening Situation’: 130 Police Officers Injured In G20 Riots (VIDEO)

Police officers deployed at the G20 summit in Hamburg admitted Friday that they “completely underestimated the situation” and are now calling on reinforcement from every German state to take on left-wing activists.

Police estimate that around 8,000 demonstrators took part in the “Welcome to Hell” protest Thursday. At least 130 police officers out of the 20,000 working during the conference were injured in the riots. Twelve of them will not be able to return to duty, according to newspaper Welt.

The situation will likely get worse with 100,000 demonstrators expected at the largest demonstration Saturday. Police are now warning of a possibly “life-threatening situation.”

“There are alarming signals. The situation escalates. The police must defend the fundamental rights,” Benjamin Jendro, a spokesman for the police union in Berlin, told Welt after announcing reinforcements. “Now these fundamental rights are stamped on by violent people. This is not just the police. But the whole society.”

Welt further reports that 500 masked demonstrators mobilized outside the hotel where U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is staying during the summit. A lot of police resources are used to ensure the safety of world leaders as protestors try to block their way to the summit.

