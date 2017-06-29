True Pundit

Politics

Trump Derangement Syndrome: Libs Freak Out When Trump Tells A Female Reporter She Has A ‘Nice Smile’

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

President Trump interrupted an Oval Office phone call with the Irish prime minister Tuesday to compliment a female reporter’s smile, and liberals promptly freaked out.

Trump was telling Irish PM Leo Varadkar that journalists were watching their phone call when he pointed to RTE reporter Caitriona Perry and asked where she was from.

“We have all of this beautiful Irish press,” Trump said. “She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well.”

UltraViolet, a women’s advocacy organization, claimed that the incident constituted sexual harassment and reminded them of Trump’s comments about grabbing women “by the pussy.” The group urged White House Counsel Evan McGahn to “investigate” the incident.

“The women who work in the White House, whether on staff or as members of the press, should be able to do their jobs without the threat of harassment,” UltraViolet wrote in a letter to McGahn. “We also hope you agree with us that no one, and especially not the President, is above the law.”

Liberal Twitter users have also been latching onto the compliment as evidence that Trump is “creepy” and a serial harasser.

Perry herself referred to the moment as “bizarre.”

Liberals Are Livid That Trump Had The Gall To Compliment A Female Reporter's Smile
Liberals Are Livid That Trump Had The Gall To Compliment A Female Reporter's Smile

President Trump interrupted an Oval Office phone call with the Irish prime minister Tuesday to compliment a female reporter's smile, and liberals promptly freaked out. Trump was telling Irish PM Le
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter