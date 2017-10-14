Liberals Spread Unverified Claim That Trump Hotel Handed Out Petition Attacking CNN

A claim from an unverified Twitter account said the user’s friend was handed a flyer after check-in at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., which directed recipients to an online petition asking for CNN not to be shown on televisions in federal buildings.

The petition is real enough, hosted on the White House site, launched by President Barack Obama.

“Please issue an order to the agencies and employees who work for you as Chief Executive of the U.S., that they are to shut off this negative force undermining your presidency,” asks the petition, which only has 51 signatures.

The woman offered no proof the flyer had been handed out by the hotel, other than an apparent Facebook post by an anonymous friend. – READ MORE