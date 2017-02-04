Liberals Should Stop Pretending Their Protest Culture Doesn’t Hurt People

This week, protests turned to riots around the campus of UC-Berkeley in response to the appearance of pro-Trump provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. Rioters smashed bank windows and ATMs, graffitied buildings, and maced at least one female Trump supporter.

The event was canceled and Yiannopoulos had to be escorted off campus under protection. The total damage is still being tallied, but the idea that Berkeley was the birthplace of the "Free Speech" movement is dead as a doornail.