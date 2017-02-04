Politics
Liberals in Global Outrage That Professional Attire Is Expected at the White House
Liberals are outraged across the globe because employees are expected to dress professionally in the White House.
Donald Trump has “angered feminists all over again,” this time for comments he did not make. The outrage originated from an Axios report Thursday that quoted an unnamed source who claimed to have worked for the Trump campaign who said, “Trump likes the women who work for him ‘to dress like women.'” – READ MORE
