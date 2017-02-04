True Pundit

Politics

Liberals in Global Outrage That Professional Attire Is Expected at the White House

Posted on by

Liberals are outraged across the globe because employees are expected to dress professionally in the White House.

Donald Trump has “angered feminists all over again,” this time for comments he did not make. The outrage originated from an Axios report Thursday that quoted an unnamed source who claimed to have worked for the Trump campaign who said, “Trump likes the women who work for him ‘to dress like women.'” – READ MORE

  • William

    I am a liberal and this is the first I’ve heard of it. It’s also no reason to be outraged.
    True Pundit must be one of those fake news sites.

  • jubadoobai

    The people on the Left are so stupid it’s incredible. They start anti-Trump lies, spread them, get outraged by their own lies, and blame Trump for things they said. In other words, they’re dragging their empty heads in a useless circle. What a bunch of morons. The pity of it is, the stupidity is global. Who knew there were so many idiots on this God’s green earth?!?!