Liberals Blamed White Supremacy For Muslim Teen Murdered By Illegal Immigrant From El Salvador

Liberals on Twitter are blaming white supremacy and Donald Trump for the murder of a Muslim teen, despite the fact that the suspected murderer is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador.

Darwin A. Martinez Torres was arrested Sunday as a suspect in the death of Nabra Hassanen, a 17-year-old Muslim high school student from Virginia.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed with The Daily Caller that Torres is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador. Further, the attack was apparently the result of road rage and is not being investigated as an anti-Muslim hate crime.

Despite the facts of the case, Twitter liberals are blaming everything from white supremacy to Islamaphobia for the death of Hassanen.

Brittany Packnett, a verified “educator” and “activist” implied that “people of color are being terrorized” at the hands of white people, despite the suspected killer being a person of color himself.

Some, including CNN opinion writer Jeff Yang, incorrectly stated that Hassanen was killed by white men.

“Watch white supremacy work,” said Shree, a verified “education advocate.”

Others, including a self-described “journalist,” called the murder an instance of “Islamaphobia” despite investigators reaching the conclusion that road rage, rather than anti-Muslim bias, motivated the attack.

In a now deleted tweet, Amy Siskind, the founder of “The New Agenda,” also incorrectly claimed Hassanen’s murderer was a white man.

Screen Shot Amy Siskind Twitter

Don’t let those pesky facts get in the way of your narrative!

