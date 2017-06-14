Malcolm Harris, who tweets at the ominous addy @BigMeanInternet and wrote a recent analysis piece for The Washington Post, deleted what may be the most heinous reaction to the morning shootings at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

On Friday, The Washington Post featured Harris in its “PostEverything” section. The New Republic featured a story by Harris in August, 2016. Salon has also published his work. The story says he works for The New Inquiry. The New Inquiry site describes Harris as a “writer and editor living in Brooklyn and lists a slew of his work, the most recent of which is July 6, 2016.

Harris is the author of Kids These Days: Human Capital and the Making of Millennials, which is allegedly being published by Little, Brown. In his Twitter bio, he says he’s a full-time staff writer for Vox.

But there is strangely no mention of him anywhere on the site.

During the time it took me to write this story, Harris blocked me from viewing his Twitter account.

Harris’s tweet about the congressional shooting is time stamped at 5:45 a.m.

The news broke just after 7 a.m. so perhaps he’s in a different time zone.

The tweet has since been deleted.

Mirror note to readers: In all seriousness, judging from the lack of stability in this guy’s Twitter feed, authorities, not to mention friends and family, may want to look into getting this guy some help.

