Liberal Soros-Backed Newspaper Facing Hard Times in Conservative Poland Begs EU For Funding

The editor of Poland’s largest broadsheet newspaper has appealed to the European Union (EU) for funding to keep it afloat as its liberal stance, which has caused it to be snubbed by the populist government, has sent its circulation figures into freefall.

Despite the collapse of its readership, Roman Imielski, the online Editor-In-Chief of Soros-backed Gazeta Wyborcza, was defiant when he talked to Euractiv this week, blaming the government for his paper’s woes. – READ MORE