Liberal NY Times columnist: Trump ‘was obviously mentally ill the moment he took office’

Paul Krugman a well-known economist, liberal New York Times columnist and outspoken opponent of Republican President Donald Trump called the new commander in chief “mentally ill.”

“An American first: a president who was obviously mentally ill the moment he took office,” Krugman tweeted Tuesday morning, accompanied by a link to a New York Times story saying Trump “used his first official meeting with congressional leaders on Monday to falsely claim that millions of unauthorized immigrants had robbed him of a popular vote majority.” – READ MORE