Liberal News Site Praises ‘Queer Woman’ Who Saved ‘Bigoted Homophobe’ Congressman

A news site praised a black lesbian police officer for saving the life of “bigoted homophobe” GOP Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana in a Thursday write-up.

Fusion hailed Crystal Griner, a Capitol Police officer on Scalise’s security, for jumping in harm’s way after alleged shooter James T. Hodgkinson opened fired at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday, seriously wounding Scalise and other staffers.

“Crystal Griner, a Capitol Police officer, was one of two special agents on Scalise’s security detail yesterday who helped take down shooter John Hodgkinson. People at the scene said that the two officers prevented an all-out ‘massacre’ on the field that day, engaging in a firefight with Hodgkinson before killing him,”author Anne Branigin wrote.

It was “delicious irony” that a lesbian (Griner has a wife named Tiffany) would save an “anti-LGBTQ” politician, Branigin writes before delving in to Scalise’s alleged ties to white supremacist David Duke.

“He was forced to apologize for speaking at an international conference of white supremacists, and reportedly referred to himself as ‘David Duke without the baggage.’ Following Scalise’s shooting, Duke praised him for ‘defending white civil rights’,” Branigin wrote. Scalise has vehemently denied supporting white supremacist groups.

Others also made similar claims over social media, hailing the two black police officers for saving a “white nationalist.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].