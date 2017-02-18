‘Liberal Moms’ Make Fancypants Manhattan Prep School Cancel Ice Skating Party At Trump Rink

FOLLOW US!



A fancypants private school on Manhattan’s Upper East Side has called off this year’s ice-skating party because a large group of parents refused to send their children to the Trump Wollman Rink in Central Park.

The school at the center of the boycott is The Dalton School, reports the New York Post.

The parents made their stand against kids having a fun ice-skating party because they want to protest President Donald Trump, whose name is associated with the ice rink because he played a major role in refurbishing it back in 1986.

On Thursday, Dalton’s Parents Association sent a letter announcing that the annual “Dalton on Ice” event would not happen this year. “Dalton on Ice” “would not be financially prudent” due to “significantly lower attendance,” the missive explained, according to the Post.

Some Dalton parents are miffed as a result.

“Liberal moms” are responsible for the cancellation, one peeved parents told the tabloid.

“I think it is completely insane,” said another parent. “Like him or not, it feels like a strange place for New Yorkers to protest. And sad that kids now have no skating party.”

The Trump Wollman Rink bills itself as “New York’s outdoor ice skating facility” — combining “a fond New York tradition with modern amenities for the casual ice skater and avid ice hockey player.”

The cost of a single year of tuition for students in kindergarten through 12th grade at The Dalton School is $44,640. This amount, which represents slightly more than the average household income in the state of Alabama, is “among the lowest of our peer schools,” Dalton trumpets.

The $44,640-per-year cost at Dalton includes the cost of lunch. On Friday, lunch at Dalton scrumptiously featured sustainable green tea salmon, anasazi bean salad, fresh organic papaya yogurt and a pasta bar with both marinara sauce and puttanesca sauce.

Notable Dalton alumni include Anderson Cooper, blogger Matthew Yglesias and, of course, Christian Slater.

Priscilla Hiss, Alger Hiss’s wife, taught English at Dalton.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.