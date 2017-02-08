Liberal Men Lash Out Against ‘Unqualified’ Woman Betsy DeVos

Liberal men spent Tuesday crying out that newly confirmed Education secretary Betsy DeVos is “unqualified” for the job.

Immediately after DeVos’s confirmation, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took to Twitter to slam the new cabinet member as “unqualified.”

Rolling Stone columnist Jesse Berney similarly tweeted, “This is your drained swamp, America. A billionaire GOP donor gets a Cabinet job she’s utterly unqualified for.”

Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler called DeVos “fundamentally unqualified to lead” the Department of Education.’

Nadler’s colleague, Mass Rep. Jim McGovern, said America has never had a “cabinet nominee so unqualified” as DeVos.

Democratic Sen. Al Franken said in a statement that he voted against Devos “because she is the most incompetent cabinet-level nominee I have ever seen.”

Shortly before DeVos’s confirmation, Chad Griffin, president of the left-wing Human Rights Campaign, asked Republican senators to “block this unqualified nominee.”

Alex Morash, a researcher for left-wing nonprofit Media Matters, claimed DeVos’s confirmation proves that it’s “possible for anyone to be confirmed by the GOP Senate, anyone no matter how unqualified!”

Some liberals have argued that men putting down women as “unqualified” is an instance of sexism in the workplace.

In his book Microaggressions in Everyday Life, Columbia University professor Derald Wing Sue concludes that many women now recognize the phrase “I think the most qualified person should get the job” as “a gender microaggression that communicates ‘women are not as qualified as men, so when a male candidate is selected, it has nothing to do with bias but concerns his qualifications.’”

Similarly, after Bernie Sanders called Hillary Clinton “unqualified” last April, FiveThirtyEight ran an article portraying his remarks as sexist.

“Sanders’s remarks and their interpretation play into discussions of the subtle, pernicious forms of sexism that women in positions of power must deal with,” authors Clare Malone and Julia Azari wrote. They titled the article, “Thinking They’re ‘Unqualified’ Is A Big Reason More Women Don’t Run For Office.”

An article in Women’s Agenda last October argues that “Everyday sexism is perhaps best defined as the reminders women receive from other men and women, that they are unqualified or fragile.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.