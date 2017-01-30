Liberal Media Bend Over Backwards To Avoid Describing March For Life As Pro-Life

Liberal media outlets bent over backwards to avoid describing the March for Life as pro-life, relying exhaustively on terms like “anti-abortion” or “abortion opponents” to describe the hundreds of thousands of pro-life marchers in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

“Anti-Abortion Groups Hold Triumphant Rally After Obama Years” was how the Associated Press titled its coverage of the march, later referring to the pro-life marchers as a “politically ascendant anti-abortion movement.”

“Vice President Mike Pence told the crowd at the March for Life that anti-abortion policies were a top priority of the new administration,” was how the AP story described Pence’s speech, which referred to “pro-life majorities” in the House and Senate. NPR described Pence’s reference to “pro-life majorities” as “emphasizing the electoral victories of anti-abortion candidates.”

The AP report, which was re-circulated by ABC News, contained zero instances of the phrase “pro-life.” The NPR story contained one reference to the march as “pro-life,” and it came in a quote.

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway declared Friday a “new dawn for life” in her speech addressing pro-life marchers, but USA Today characterized her audience as “anti-abortion forces.” The New York Times similarly described March for Life participants as “anti-abortion marchers.”

Conservatives on Twitter criticized CNN’s reporting for what they said was a negative take on the March for Life, contrasting CNN’s coverage of Friday’s march with the network’s laudatory coverage of last week’s Women’s March, which explicitly shunned pro-life women from attending.

In contrast, @cnn just referred to march today as anti-abortion, not pro-life. https://t.co/aj3KMVl7t5 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 27, 2017

Why does CNN call prolife ppl anti-abortion and pro abortion ppl pro choice? Prolife ppl are for life of baby and mother. CNN shows bias. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 27, 2017

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].