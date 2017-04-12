Liberal Mag Editor: Tomahawk Missiles ‘Must Enrage A Lot Of Native Americans’

President Trump’s Thursday airstrike on a Syrian airfield is offensive to Native Americans, Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery tweeted over the weekend.

Jeffery wrote the fact “that the missiles are callled [sic] tomahawks must enrage a lot of Native Americans…”

That the missiles are callled tomahawks must enrage a lot of Native Americans — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 8, 2017

… which in hindsight, probably wasn’t the smartest thing to say.

@ClaraJeffery The war tomahawk was actually a British invention. — Sean Gallagher 📦🐭 (@thepacketrat) April 8, 2017

@ClaraJeffery I don't think many Native Americans are snowflakes. — jshay9178 (@jshay9178) April 8, 2017

@ClaraJeffery Oh my gawd I thought this was a joke… then i saw your Twitter page and realized you are actually serious. Seek help. — ❤⚾💙 magan 💙⚾❤ (@megdogwuff) April 8, 2017

@ClaraJeffery I asked Elizabeth Warren. She said "how" — James O'Neil (@Jimoneil359) April 8, 2017

@ClaraJeffery This Tweet is exactly why Trump won. 😂😂😂😂 — 82ndVet (@82ndVet) April 8, 2017

@ClaraJeffery Naming a missile after a Native American war weapon? NOT OK…Claiming to be Native American? GREAT! MAKE HER A SENATOR! #liberallogic pic.twitter.com/uGyASdlg2e — MarcG (@MarcosGarciaPMP) April 8, 2017

