Liberal Mag Editor: Tomahawk Missiles ‘Must Enrage A Lot Of Native Americans’

President Trump’s Thursday airstrike on a Syrian airfield is offensive to Native Americans, Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery tweeted over the weekend.

Jeffery wrote the fact “that the missiles are callled [sic] tomahawks must enrage a lot of Native Americans…”

 

… which in hindsight, probably wasn’t the smartest thing to say.

(DAILY CALLER)

