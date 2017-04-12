Politics
Liberal Mag Editor: Tomahawk Missiles ‘Must Enrage A Lot Of Native Americans’
President Trump’s Thursday airstrike on a Syrian airfield is offensive to Native Americans, Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery tweeted over the weekend.
Jeffery wrote the fact “that the missiles are callled [sic] tomahawks must enrage a lot of Native Americans…”
That the missiles are callled tomahawks must enrage a lot of Native Americans
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) April 8, 2017
… which in hindsight, probably wasn’t the smartest thing to say.
@ClaraJeffery The war tomahawk was actually a British invention.
— Sean Gallagher 📦🐭 (@thepacketrat) April 8, 2017
@ClaraJeffery I don't think many Native Americans are snowflakes.
— jshay9178 (@jshay9178) April 8, 2017
@ClaraJeffery Oh my gawd I thought this was a joke… then i saw your Twitter page and realized you are actually serious. Seek help.
— ❤⚾💙 magan 💙⚾❤ (@megdogwuff) April 8, 2017
@ClaraJeffery I asked Elizabeth Warren. She said "how"
— James O'Neil (@Jimoneil359) April 8, 2017
@ClaraJeffery This Tweet is exactly why Trump won. 😂😂😂😂
— 82ndVet (@82ndVet) April 8, 2017
@ClaraJeffery Naming a missile after a Native American war weapon? NOT OK…Claiming to be Native American? GREAT! MAKE HER A SENATOR! #liberallogic pic.twitter.com/uGyASdlg2e
— MarcG (@MarcosGarciaPMP) April 8, 2017
