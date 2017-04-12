Liberal journalists on Twitter falsely accused Attorney General Jeff Sessions of calling illegal immigrants “filth” in a speech he delivered on the Mexican border Tuesday.

Politico reporter Josh Dawsey took a partial quote from a Wall Street Journal story on Sessions’ speech out of context, tweeting that Sessions described illegal immigrants as filth. From there, it caught the eye of Tufts professor and writer of the Washington Post‘s Spoiler Alerts blog Daniel Drezner, and the misinterpretation spread throughout Twitter. – READ MORE