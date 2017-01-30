Liberal Establishment in Meltdown Over Trump Immigration Pause

The liberal establishment in Britain has reacted with fury to U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s decision to pause immigration from some Muslim states. The policy is aimed at protecting U.S. citizens from “radical Islamic terror attacks”.

President Trump has put a temporary suspension on the U.S. refugee resettlement programme while tough new vetting rules are put in place, meaning that for 90 days no visas will be issued to migrants or visitors from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.