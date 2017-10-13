Liberal Dying Husk Time Magazine to Slash Circulation

Time magazine executives on Wednesday announced plans to slash circulation of the liberal dinosaur. According to USA Today, the magazine “will have its weekly circulation reduced by one-third, to two million copies.”

Writer Kevin McCoy explained of Time inc (which also includes other publications), “Revenue for the quarter that ended June 30 fell $75 million, or 10%, to $694 million compared with the same period last year, the company reported. The drop reflected declines in advertising and circulation revenues.”

Yet, the magazine will continue to continue to publish 44 issues a year. So, the decrease will apparently just make the publication harder to get. In other words, don’t go looking for Time at the grocery store any longer. – READ MORE