Legal Lib Braintrust Dershowitz: Trump Travel Ban LEGAL; Will Become Law at U.S. Supreme Court

The liberal zealots on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the U.S. will remain open to refugees and visa holders from seven Muslim-majority countries, effectively trouncing the Trump administration’s attempt to reinstate a travel ban in the name of national security.

But liberal lawyer Alan Dershowitz, a prominent scholar of US Constitutional law and defender of civil liberties, predicted Trump’s travel ban would falter at the Ninth Circuit, only to ultimately become law when the case is appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Dershowitz believes there is nothing illegal about the tenets of the travel ban.