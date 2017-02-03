Let’s Hope the Loony Left Keeps Exposing Itself

How deliciously ironic that the unhinged Democrats are fueling, not paralyzing, President Donald Trump and energizing, not intimidating, his supporters — whose numbers are growing.

The entire liberal establishment — from the cultural crybabies to the lefty campus snowflakes to the mainstream media to the leading Democratic politicians — is having a nervous breakdown, and it is ugly and self-defeating.

These bullies have been doing for years what they’re now falsely accusing Trump and the Republicans of doing. They are the ones who try to suppress speech, who act lawlessly and tyrannically, who undermine the democratic process, who breach the peace and who disrupt our domestic tranquility. – READ MORE