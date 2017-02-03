True Pundit

Let's Hope the Loony Left Keeps Exposing Itself

How deliciously ironic that the unhinged Democrats are fueling, not paralyzing, President Donald Trump and energizing, not intimidating, his supporters — whose numbers are growing.

The entire liberal establishment — from the cultural crybabies to the lefty campus snowflakes to the mainstream media to the leading Democratic politicians — is having a nervous breakdown, and it is ugly and self-defeating.

These bullies have been doing for years what they’re now falsely accusing Trump and the Republicans of doing. They are the ones who try to suppress speech, who act lawlessly and tyrannically, who undermine the democratic process, who breach the peace and who disrupt our domestic tranquility. – READ MORE

  Wayne Ville … a Deplorable

    Democrats continue to show us how extreme and fascist they really are. The last time Republicans had demoRATS this upset was when a Republican congress passed the civil rights act, or maybe all the way back to when the Republicans freed the slaves! Seriously, anyone with a friend or family member that continues to be a demoRAT needs to remove themselves from that evil circle.