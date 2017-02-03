Let Survivors of 9/11 Victims Have Their Day in Court

Saudi Arabia may have just lost the American presidential election, but its lobbying interests are alive and well in the U.S. Congress.

The Saudis, who are said to have financed as much as a fifth of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, didn’t prevail there, but they continue to work at the highest levels in Washington to assert their will and scuttle American initiatives.

Last year, for example, Congress passed the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, or JASTA, which allows American citizens to sue the government of Saudi Arabia for people and property lost in the 9/11 attacks. Fourteen of the 19 hijackers were Saudis, and American officials have long suspected the government knew about and perhaps even financially assisted the operation. – READ MORE