Politics
Let Jerry Brown Turn California Into A Socialist Utopia
California Gov. Jerry Brown is worried a too-powerful federal government will interfere with the good governance of his state, dictate policy from faraway Washington DC, and bring ruination to his people.
Now he knows how conservatives feel. In his State of the State address on Tuesday, Brown struck a defiant pose against the Trump administration, vowing to resist “climate deniers” and any federal reforms that might affect California’s progressive policies. – READ MORE