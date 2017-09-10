Legal defense fund could be set up for WH staffers in Mueller probe

FOLLOW US!



A legal defense fund for White House staffers being questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller could be in the works, according to The Daily Beast.

Sources familiar with the matter told the website that efforts are underway to help staff members pay for lawyers representing them in the ongoing investigation into ties between President Trump’s campaign and Russia.

The report comes as Mueller’s investigation has heated up in recent weeks, with The Washington Post reporting Friday that Mueller is looking to interview at least six senior and former aides to Trump as part of its investigation.

READ MORE: