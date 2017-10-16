Leftist internet mob forces Arizona restaurant to close over pro-Trump social media post

An Arizona restaurant was forced to close its doors last week after a viral social media posting garnered tons of negative reaction.

According to Vice News, the owners of Cup it Up American Grill in Tucson, Christopher Smith and Jay Warren, posted to Facebook a list of things they support and things they oppose. Things they said they support included: President Donald Trump and standing for the national anthem. Meanwhile, they said they oppose things like Antifa and kneeling for the national anthem.

After posting their list, the duo wrote: “If you like this post, please share it with 5 friends we look forward to your next visit! If you disagree with this post, please share it with 100 friends and we won’t be expecting you any time soon! God Bless the United States of America!”

The post went insanely viral and garnered hate from people across the country, including one person who said they wanted to burn the restaurant to the ground with the owners inside, according to Tuscon.com. They deleted the post just three hours after they posted it because of the outrage.- READ MORE