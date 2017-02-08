‘Leftist Fight Club’ trains students to fight Republicans, Forgets First Rule Of Fight Club

That’s right: You tell everybody about Leftist Fight Club! That’s how lefties think: Find something that works, and then do the opposite.

Lauren Cooley, Campus Reform:

The “Knights for Socialism” group at the University of Central Florida (UCF) held a workshop Sunday to teach left-wing students how to “BASH THE FASH” with a “Leftist Fight Club” open to everyone but Republicans.

“In response to the record number of hate crimes against Latinxs, Immigrants, Muslims, Women, the LGBTQIA+ community, Jews, African Americans and other minorities since the rise of Donald Trump and other Alt-Right Neo-Nazis, Knights for Socialism has decided to host a series of self-defense clinics for anyone that wants to learn how to BASH THE FASH,” asserts the Facebook event page for “Leftist Fight Club: The Rumbles at Lake Claire…”

The event planners specifically urged women to attend because they expect a rise in sexual violence due to the election of President Trump.

Of course. That makes perfect sense. Same thing happened when sexual predator Bill Clinton was elected, right?

Well, there’s no harm in teaching people how to defend themselves. And it’s a step up from declaring “safe spaces” and demanding “trigger warnings.” They should be fine, as long as those mean Republicans stay away.

S

But if they’re dumb enough to use their newfound self-defense training to go looking for trouble, as we just saw in Berkeley, eventually these geniuses will learn that Trump supporters are the ones with all the guns.

Hey, maybe that UC Berkeley employee who rioted last week (and then bragged about it online) can move across the country to give fighting lessons. Assuming he gets fired, which seems unlikely since it’s Berkeley.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.