Left-Wing Media Furious Cartoons Aren’t Indoctrinating 5-Year-Olds About Global Warming

A parental advice columnist for left-leaning news site Slate argues that cartoons are “ignoring” global warming.

“After a few more questions, I discovered that he’s never heard any of his favorite science shows mention climate change or global warming,” Melinda Wenner Moyer, a science writer and parental advice columnist for Slate, wrote in an article.

“Which is strange, because according to overwhelming scientific consensus, climate change is one of the most important environmental issues of our time,” she wrote. “My son can tell you everything you ever wanted to know about red pandas, except for the fact that their very existence is being threatened by the changing climate.”

Moyer asked Nickelodeon for examples of its programming that covered global warming, and the network sent her six examples of shows that talked about related subjects, like wind and solar power or littering. The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) said they focus on teaching “foundational science concepts,” and further, determine programming based on the “the most age-appropriate way to serve our audience” and do not often cover global warming, consequently .

Moyer refers to one example in her child’s favorite cartoons discussing global warming. In that program, Professor Hootsburg claims that as “the Earth gets warmer and warmer, big storms get bigger and bigger.”

Moyer, however, ignores the many kids shows dealing environmental issues, including Captain Planet, the Octonauts and the Smoggies.

Several government-funded studies suggest children are the most susceptible to environmentalism. Research run on 30 Girl Scout troops in northern California found that having the kids engage in energy-saving activities had a “lasting impact on family energy consumption” for at least eight months after the end of the program.

