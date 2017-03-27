Left-Wing Darling And Convicted Terrorist Takes Plea Deal, Agrees To Deportation

A convicted terrorist and darling of left-wing activists has accepted a plea deal in which she will be stripped of her citizenship and be deported.

Rasmea Odeh, 69, will avoid jail time as part of the deal, the Rasmea Defense Committee announced on Thursday.

“Under this current, racist political climate, and facing 18 months or more of imprisonment, as well as the possibility of indefinite detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Rasmea has made the difficult decision to accept a plea agreement,” reads a statement from Rasmea Defense Committee.

The group called the deal a “victory” for Odeh, who was born in Palestine but will be deported to Jordan.

“She will plead guilty to Unlawful Procurement of Naturalization, lose her U.S. citizenship, and be forced to leave the country, but will exit the U.S. without having to serve any more time in prison or ICE detention, a victory, considering that the government had earlier fought for a sentence of 5-7 years.”

Odeh’s case has been in limbo since 2014, when a federal judge in Detroit sentenced her to 18 months in prison for immigration fraud for lying on her visa and citizenship forms about her past terrorism convictions and her ties to a terrorist group.

An activist with the Arab American Action Network, Odeh was alleged to be a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a designated terror group. She was convicted in Israel in 1970 of taking part in two bombings the year before, one at a supermarket in Jerusalem and another at the British consulate. Two Israeli students were killed in the supermarket bombing. Nine were injured in the two blasts.

Odeh was freed from prison in 1980 as part of a prisoner exchange. She emigrated to the U.S. in the 1990s and gained citizenship in 2004. She has denied taking part in the terrorist acts and has claimed that she was tortured and sexually assaulted by Israeli police to elicit her confession.

Odeh’s case has become a rallying cry for anti-Israel, left-wing and feminist activists. She recently helped organize the “Day Without A Woman” protests that took place on March 8.

