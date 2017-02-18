Leaked Emails: Dems Think Obama’s Nonprofit Army Destroyed The Democratic Party

Some Democrat organizers blame former President Barack Obama’s grassroots nonprofit for helping destroy the Democrat party, leaked emails show.

The leaders and activists didn’t take news of the nonprofit, Organizing For Action “relaunching” to protect Obamacare well, as they believe the shadow army drained valuable resources and energy from the official Democrat grassroots effort during the election. Obama launched the effort to mobilize Democrats in support of his — and the Democrat Party’s — agenda.

“This is some GRADE A Bullshit right here,” a leader of the Louisiana Democratic Party, Stephen Handwerk, wrote in an email leaked to The Daily Beast. “It also to me seems TONE DEAF–we have lost over 1,000 seats in the past 8 years… all because of this crap.”

The thought is that Obama’s organization diluted the strength of the grassroots army the official state party apparatus was working to build during the election, and so inadvertently contributed to the party’s devastating loss of power. Grassroots organizers and state party leaders have long criticized the group both publicly and privately.

“Yes, it sure is,” Katie Mae Simpson, a leader for the Democrat Party in Maine, replied to Handwerk on the email thread. “OFA showed up in Maine, organized a press conference on saving [Obamacare], with one of our Dem legislative leaders speaking, all without ever mentioning that they were in state and organizing. They hired someone I know, which is somewhat helpful, but my god, they don’t have a very good alliance-building process.”

(DAILY CALLER)

