Leader Of Portland Anti-Trump Protests Charged With Sexually Abusing Minor

One of the leaders of disorderly anti-Trump protests in Portland, Oregon is facing sexual abuse charges after a police investigation into his relationship with a teenage boy, local news outlets are reporting.

Micah Rhodes, who was expected in court Monday, is a leader of the protest group Portland’s Resistance. The 23-year-old Rhodes is already a registered sex offender, according to KOIN, and was previously arrested for disorderly conduct in connection with anti-Trump protests after the election.

Rhodes was first taken into custody at an anti-Trump protest on Jan. 25.

Rhodes allegedly met the teenage boy on gay dating app Grindr. The teen told police that Rhodes knew he was a minor before they had sex, but that the two did so on multiple occasions anyway. The charges are for statutory, non-forced rape, local news outlets are reporting.

Portland has been the site of ongoing violent protests against Donald Trump.

In the week after Trump’s election, Portland police arrested over a hundred violent protesters. Local KGW TV found that the majority of those arrested did not vote in Oregon in 2016.

Protesters have continued disrupting downtown Portland, blocking traffic and shutting down streets.

