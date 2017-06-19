Lawyer: Trump Is Not Under Investigation (VIDEO)

Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said Sunday that despite the president’s tweets, Donald Trump is not under investigation for Russian collusion or obstruction of justice.

Appearing Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” CBS’ “Face the Nation,” and CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sekulow asserted on all programs that Trump is not under investigation and has not been notified as such.

Sekulow brushed off the president’s tweet, which read, “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.”

The tweet “was in response to the Washington Post,” who reported that Trump was being investigated for obstruction of justice, Sekulow argued on “Face the Nation.”

“That tweet takes maybe 15 seconds…he’s responding to what he sees in the media in a way that he thinks is appropriate to reach the people who put him in office,” he confirmed on “Meet the Press.”

“There is not an investigation of the President of the United States. Period,” Sekulow told NBC host Chuck Todd.

WATCH:

New on #MTP: Trump lawyer says President is not under investigation, despite tweets. Read more here: https://t.co/MeuCXHs8gZ pic.twitter.com/kWkd0QrrI5 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 18, 2017

