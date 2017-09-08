True Pundit

Lawyer Says FBI Covering ‘Rear End’ By Not Releasing Clinton Emails

Posted on by
Lawyer Ty Clevenger says the FBI is desperately trying to cover its tracks by not releasing former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Clevenger spoke with Tucker Carlson on Fox News Thursday night about his efforts to gain access through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. That request was denied and the lawyer said he originally wondered if former president Barack Obama was still running the FBI.

The FBI told him that his request “wasn’t in the public interest.”

“They’re saying the public doesn’t care,” Clevenger added.

“My understanding of the FOIA law was that the government has to have a compelling reason to deny your right to see public documents,” Carlson, one of the co-founders of The Daily Caller, continued.

Clevenger agreed, saying that he was “not asking for her entire FBI file. I’m asking for things that Congress asked for.” He explained that he appealed the decision to the Department of Justice which has since granted his request and agreed that “this was a matter of public interest.”

“So what do you think the motive was here?” Carlson then asked.

“Former FBI director James Comey had already decided to exonerate Mrs. Clinton,” Clevenger answered. “The FBI is trying to cover its own rear end. I think they know this thing is going to look terrible for them. They deep-sixed this, they white-washed it and they don’t want the documents coming out just  showing how badly they covered it up.”

The lawyer insisted that these legal niceties only exist for people like Hillary Clinton and would “never happen” for average citizens.

“If an average lawyer destroyed 30,000 pieces of evidence he would have been disbarred and prosecuted.”

  • Mysteryposter

    There are 2 relevant WH petitions. Very important to reach the 100k signatures. The fbi did not investigate more because they assumed lack of public interest, so the petitions are possible proof in court that can go both ways, depending on how many sign it

    https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/compel-fbi-release-all-records-pertaining-hillary-clintons-personal-secret-server-email-investigation

    https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/release-fbi-documents-withheld-due-lack-public-interest

  • yurlittledog2

    Hillary and the FBI along with Obama have effectively Destroyed and Brought down America’s Justice System or Any chance for The Rule Of Law to ever be enforced Again..They have Committed Treason And Sedition against the American People,Trampled our Laws and Basically Torched Our Constitution to the point that We Have total Lawlessness. Either Enforce the Laws Of The Land Or We Have No Land and No Laws…

  • nero88888

  • Virginia Yap

    cnn ? lmao, really ? you would get better info from barney the purple dinosaur. you want real collusion ? look at hillary and pedo podesta and the uranium deal. and perhaps you missed where comey found hillary innocent before interviewing her and many others for her email debacle. run along back to cnn and don’t forget your koolaid

  • Virginia Yap

    something that doesn’t get much attention is comey deep 6ing the massive amount of info presented to the fbi by dennis montgomery and attry. larry klayman of freedom watch, formerly of judicial watch. in addition to like 60 hard drives of info concerning govt spying on citizens, on trump, even on supreme court justices and other judges, he gave testimony directly to the fbi with attry klayman present. then …well nothing. this is some serious shit. easy for everyone to look up, check it out.

  • yurlittledog2

