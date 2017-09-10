Lawsuit Against Maryland’s Restrictive Handgun Licensing Law Moves Forward

A federal judge ruled on Monday that a lawsuit against Maryland’s law requiring a license to purchase a handgun could move forward after denying the bulk of the state’s dismissal request.

In his ruling, Federal District Judge Marvin Garbis said the plaintiffs have standing to bring their case against the state’s Handgun Qualification License (HQL) and ordered discovery in the case to move forward.

“Accepting the pleadings as true, the Court finds that the Plaintiffs allege adequate facts to present a plausible claim that the HQL Provision and regulations have deprived them (or their members or customers) of the Second Amendment right to possess a handgun in the home for self-defense,” Garbis wrote in his ruling. “Accordingly, Count 1 shall not be dismissed.”

