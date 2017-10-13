Laura Ingraham: I Was Asked During GOP Convention to Primary Ted Cruz in 2018

Conservative commentator and author Laura Ingraham claimed in her book released Tuesday that someone at the 2016 GOP convention suggested that she move to Texas to primary Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in 2018.

“People were so torched by Cruz’s failure to endorse Trump that talk of primarying him ignited almost the moment he walked off the stage,” Ingraham wrote in her new book, Billionaire at the Barricades: The Populist Revolution from Reagan to Trump. “In fact, a tanned, good-old-boy type in his late 40s approached me and asked me if I’d consider moving to Texas to run against him.”

Ingraham witnessed the moment Cruz declined to endorse President Trump in his speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. Moments before he took the stage, Ingraham said she told Cruz to “endorse” Trump in his speech. – READ MORE