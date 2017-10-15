True Pundit

Laura Ingraham Blasts ‘Enemies’ — Antifa, La Raza, NFL Anthem Protesters And ‘Globalist’ GOP (VIDEO)

Talk show host and conservative commentator Laura Ingraham listed a number of “enemies” to Trump supporters during her speech at the Value Voters Summit Saturday.

 

Ingraham, speaking of a “nationalist agenda,” said, “If you are for Donald Trump and you are for that agenda, your enemies are the following, they’ve declared war on you.”

